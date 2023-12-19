Rangers express ‘extreme disappointment’ at getting no tickets for Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers express ‘extreme disappointment’ at getting no tickets for Celtic clash

By Press Association
No Rangers fans at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
No Rangers fans at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers have expressed “extreme disappointment” after confirming their fans will not be at Celtic Park for the cinch Premiership game on December 30.

Celtic refused around 700 tickets for the trip to Ibrox earlier in the season, citing safety concerns, with the Parkhead club keen for a return to the more traditional away allocation at both grounds of around 7,500 supporters.

Rangers were keen to take 7-800 tickets for the trip to the east end of Glasgow and took their case to the Scottish Professional Football League but despite SPFL Rule I27 currently stating that “the home club must make provision for the admission of such reasonable numbers of visiting supporters” the Ibrox club were left unhappy.

Rangers released a statement which read: “Despite winning a case put to an SPFL board sub-committee, Rangers FC, with extreme disappointment, will not have any supporters present at Parkhead for the Old Firm match on December 30.

“The sub-committee agreed with Rangers that Celtic FC’s stance of providing zero tickets to Rangers’ fans was unreasonable.

“Despite the fact that the sub-committee agreed with Rangers, the sub-committee was unwilling to determine what a ‘reasonable’ number of tickets for the fixture would be.

“The sub-committee was unable to determine this reasonable number due to the fact that the other party had not submitted enough evidence on this issue, despite having ample opportunity to do so in the weeks and months leading up to the hearing.

“Rangers’ position has always been clear. We want away fans from all clubs at our stadium and wish for that to be reciprocated when we travel to other clubs’ grounds.

“This decision calls into question the effectiveness, and highlights the procedural defects, of SPFL Rule I27.

“To Rangers, it is grossly unfair that if a club (in this case Celtic) fails to submit sufficient evidence as part of such proceedings, it effectively ties the hands of a sub-committee in being able to determine what a reasonable number of tickets should be; especially when the sub-committee agrees that the reasonable number cannot be zero.

“Conversely, if a club (in this case Rangers) complies fully and provides all necessary information in good faith, it can still be penalised.

“The club will consider its position before participating in any further SPFL led hearings.

“Rangers, alongside several other SPFL clubs, also looks forward to the overdue findings of the ongoing, protracted SPFL Governance review.

“Rangers will be making no further comment at this time.”