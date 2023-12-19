Shaun Harvey joins board at Wrexham

Former English Football League chief executive Shaun Harvey has been appointed as a director at Wrexham, the League Two club have announced.

Harvey, who has also held senior roles at Leeds and Bradford, had been an advisor at the Welsh club since their takeover by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in February 2021.

Executive director Humphrey Ker said: “Shaun has been at the heart of everything the club has achieved since the takeover, and his elevation to the board is both a recognition of his contributions and a formalisation of the role he has fulfilled for the last few years.”