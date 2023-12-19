Fresh controversy in Turkey as Istanbulspor leave pitch in apparent protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh controversy in Turkey as Istanbulspor leave pitch in apparent protest

By Press Association
Turkey’s top flight suffered fresh controversy (Tim Goode/PA)
Turkey's top flight suffered fresh controversy (Tim Goode/PA)

Turkish side Istanbulspor left the pitch in an apparent protest at a decision not to award them a penalty – just eight days after referee Halil Umut Meler was punched in the face.

Domestic football in Turkey resumed on Tuesday after KE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca attacked Meler in his side’s match with Caykur Rizespor. Koca resigned from his role and was handed a permanent ban by the Turkish Football Federation.

But, following a week-long suspension, the Super Lig was back in the spotlight after Istanbulspor chairman Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu appeared to instruct his team to stop playing.

Istanbulspor felt they should have been awarded a spot-kick when Florian Loshaj fell following a challenge by Batista Mendy before on-loan Southampton striker Paul Onuachu fired Trabzonspor into a 2-1 lead moments later.

The Istanbulspor players then left the pitch, with the match halted in the 73rd minute.

Footage posted on social media showed Sarialioglu ushering his players off the pitch.

Trabzonspor said in a post on their X, formerly Twitter, account: “The Istanbulspor match, which we played away in the 17th week of the Trendyol Super Lig, was stopped in the 73rd minute due to the players of the opposing team withdrawing from the field.”

On December 11, Meler was approached and hit in the face by Koca following a match between Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor.

Referee Halil Umut Meler lies on the ground after being struck by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, centre
Referee Halil Umut Meler was knocked to the ground by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, centre (Abdurrahman Antakyali/AP)

Meler had sent off one player from each side before Rizespor equalised in the seventh minute of injury time to force a 1-1 draw. Koca then ran on to the pitch after the game before hitting the referee, who was then kicked by another person while on the ground.

Koca was subsequently arrested and the TFF said the 59-year-old has been banned in response to the incident. Meler left hospital two days later after being treated for injuries, including a small fracture under his eye.

Matches across all of Turkey’s leagues were suspended following the assault. The TFF also fined Ankaragucu £54,000 and ordered them to play five games behind closed doors among a number of sanctions following the incident.

Tuesday’s matches had all been preceded by club managers presenting flowers to the referees in a show of support for Meler.