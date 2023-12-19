Blackpool to face Nottingham Forest in FA Cup after beating Forest Green By Press Association December 19 2023, 9.57pm Share Blackpool to face Nottingham Forest in FA Cup after beating Forest Green Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6299653/blackpool-to-face-nottingham-forest-in-fa-cup-after-beating-forest-green/ Copy Link Owen Dale opened the scoring (Tim Markland/PA) Owen Dale, Jordan Gabriel and Marvin Ekpiteta were on target in a 3-0 win for Blackpool against Forest Green to set up a third-round FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest. It was Blackpool who drew first blood after 18 minutes when Dale charged down a loose ball and beat keeper Luke Daniels in a 50-50 challenge before tapping into an empty net. Dom Thompson and Matty Virtue both missed chances to extend the lead before half-time. Kyle Joseph then had another opportunity to put the game beyond Forest Green but could not find the net. Rovers manager David Horseman made a triple substitution midway through the second half in search of a route back into the game, including the introduction of player-coach Troy Deeney. It had little impact as Blackpool continued to dominate, and Gabriel smashed home a second 15 minutes from time. Ekpiteta put the game beyond doubt when he headed Karamoko Dembele’s free-kick into the net to round off a good night’s work.