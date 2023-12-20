Republic of Ireland to host friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland in March By Press Association December 20 2023, 10.15am Share Republic of Ireland to host friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland in March Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6299920/republic-of-ireland-to-host-friendlies-against-belgium-and-switzerland-in-march/ Copy Link The Aviva Stadium will host two friendlies in March (Brian Lawless/PA) The Republic of Ireland will face Belgium and Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium in March. The first of the two friendlies will see Belgium visit Dublin on March 23 for a 5pm kick-off, with Switzerland following three days later at 7.45pm. Ireland last faced Belgium in a 2-2 draw in March last year, while Switzerland will play a match in Dublin for the first time since a 1-1 draw in September 2019 in a European Championship qualifier. 𝗙𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 | First MNT fixtures of 2024 confirmed 🇮🇪Belgium and Switzerland head to the @AVIVAStadium in March for an exciting friendly double-header 🤩23/03 | 🇮🇪🆚🇧🇪 – 5pm26/03 | 🇮🇪🆚🇨🇭 – 7.45pmGet your Season Ticket now and secure your seat ⤵️— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) December 20, 2023 Ireland are currently without a manager after Stephen Kenny’s contract was not renewed following the end of a disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. They finished fourth in Group B, with their only points coming from two victories against Gibraltar. Ireland will also play a friendly double-header in June, with the opposition to be announced at a later date, before the start of the Nations League in September.