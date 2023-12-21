Football rumours: Juventus leading Newcastle in race for Kalvin Phillips

What the papers say

Juventus could have the upper hand in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as the 28-year-old wants guarantees over his playing time before choosing a club, the Telegraph reports. This gives the Italian side a slight advantage over Newcastle as Phillips hopes to impress before next summer’s European Championship.

Arsenal are leading Chelsea and Tottenham in the race to sign suspended Brentford striker Ivan Toney, the Independent reports, with the striker expected to be valued at upwards of £60million. The 27-year-old was suspended for eight months due to breaching betting rules.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is reportedly on Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham’s radar (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Manchester United have identified 22-year-old Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo to replace Brazil’s Antony, according to The Sun. The Japan international has scored six goals so far for the Spanish side.

Tottenham and the Red Devils will have to fork out a hefty fee if they are to pursue Everton under-21 defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been priced at £100million.

Social media round-up

🇫🇷 Understand Aston Villa will speak to Clement Lenglet’s camp before the end of the month in order to discuss January exit — considered likely. Barcelona will also be involved in the discussion. 🔴⚫️ AC Milan remain keen but still waiting to understand conditions of loan deal. pic.twitter.com/Z8L7VpIpPD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2023

‼️ ARSENAL EXCLUSIVE ‼️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 TEAMtalk can reveal Aaron Ramsdale will not be swapping Arsenal for London rivals Chelsea in January Mikel Arteta is pushing the Gunners hierarchy to maintain his goalkeeper depth by keeping the 25y/o🤝 pic.twitter.com/7eMnLJTFjd — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) December 20, 2023

Players to watch

Raphael Varane: ESPN says Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to keep the 30-year-old defender at the club, despite interest from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jadon Sancho: The out-of-favour Manchester United winger has been identified by German clubs Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart, 90Min reports.