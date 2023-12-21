Tom Lockyer home from hospital after having implantable defibrillator fitted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Lockyer home from hospital after having implantable defibrillator fitted

By Press Association
Luton captain Tom Lockyer has been released from hospital (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luton captain Tom Lockyer has been discharged from hospital following a successful procedure to fit an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).

Lockyer collapsed in the 59th minute of Saturday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth after he suffered a cardiac arrest, which resulted in the game being abandoned.

Luton said the 29-year-old Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation at his own home in the wake of the incident, which they said was unrelated to his previous collapse in the play-off final in May.

The club said in a statement: “We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

“This encouraging news follows a successful procedure that took place on Tuesday whereby Tom had an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) device fitted to prevent a repeat of Saturday’s incident.

“The club, Tom and the Lockyer family would like to take this opportunity to repeat our collective heartfelt thanks to all at Bournemouth, their supporters, club officials and especially their medical staff and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Tom on the pitch and summon assistance.”

Christian Eriksen was the first top-flight player to be fitted with an ICD after he collapsed during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland in June 2021.

After making a full recovery, Eriksen joined Brentford and made his comeback as a substitute in their defeat to Newcastle in February 2022.

Concerns for Lockyer’s health had been heightened given the previous incident, during the play-off final victory over Coventry, following which Lockyer underwent surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation.

He subsequently returned to action for the start of the new season and had made 15 appearances in all competitions before Saturday’s match.

But Luton’s statement continued: “The clinical advice Tom and the Club has taken since the Championship play-off final has been conducted by the most renowned cardiologists, who have been involved at every step, along with a team of supporting multi-disciplinary consultants.

Bournemouth v Luton Town – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Luton and Bournemouth players anxiously awaited news of Tom Lockyer on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA)

“We can now confirm that the tests taken this week had revealed that the issue Tom experienced on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May.”

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola spoke of his relief about Lockyer’s recovery and paid tribute to the medical staff of both clubs.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Iraola said: “I think we feel now more relieved that we have good news about Tom. We hope the good news continues and he recovers well.

“Obviously, there were tough moments last week. Everyone reacted very well. The supporters, obviously the medical staff were amazing.

“The players and everyone involved reacted really well and I think it was the logical decision also not to continue the game.”