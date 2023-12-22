Rob Edwards ‘will have special bond’ with Bournemouth after Tom Lockyer collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rob Edwards ‘will have special bond’ with Bournemouth after Tom Lockyer collapse

By Press Association
Rob Edwards applauds the fans at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA)
Rob Edwards applauds the fans at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA)

Luton manager Rob Edwards said he will have a special bond with Bournemouth after their staff and supporters’ reaction to Tom Lockyer’s cardiac arrest.

Hatters skipper Lockyer collapsed at the Vitality Stadium last week and has since been discharged from hospital following a successful procedure to fit an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

Edwards lauded the medical staff from both clubs and the ambulance service who were on hand to give Lockyer treatment.

Speaking ahead of Luton’s home Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday, Edwards said: “The supporters showed respect.

“I will have a special bond with that football club (Bournemouth) going forward now. The way they were singing Tom’s name as well, that will last with me for a long time. It was emotional.

“I’m so proud of our medical staff, Bournemouth’s medics and the paramedics there as well. They saved him and made every decision bang on. They did an incredible job, they’re heroes.

“I want to say thank you to everyone at Bournemouth football club. The players, the staff and those who were there. A special mention to Philip Billing who reacted especially quickly and David Brooks who comforted Tom at the hospital.”

Lockyer also collapsed during the Championship play-off final against Coventry in May.

Edwards said that the “inspirational” defender is taking “baby steps” in his recovery and did not offer an answer regarding the player’s future in the sport.

He added: “We’ve been in regular contact. He’s recovering, it’s baby steps now. Anyone will miss him. He’s a leader, he’s an inspirational figure for all of us.

“It’s been difficult and I won’t be able to articulate all the feelings I had at the time. The initial feeling is that I sensed something was different to May.

“It’s too early to tell (on Lockyer’s playing career). Going forward it’s about Tom recovering. He’s had an operation and then we’ll see going forward what that means.”

Saturday’s opponents Newcastle conceded late on at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup before they crashed out on penalties.

And Edwards sympathises with Eddie Howe and offered a reminder on Newcastle’s quality ahead of their clash at Kenilworth Road.

Edwards said: “Of course I can sympathise with them. It’s horrible to concede late on and they will be disappointed.

“They bring energy, quality, a real clear way of playing and I have huge respect for Howe. What he’s done at Newcastle is really impressive and I like the way he handles himself.”