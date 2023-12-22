No ‘charity’ as injured stars near first-team action – Mauricio Pochettino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No ‘charity’ as injured stars near first-team action – Mauricio Pochettino

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino said he would not be pressured into hurrying players back from injury (John Walton/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino said he would not be pressured into hurrying players back from injury (John Walton/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino warned Premier League football is “not a charity” amid pressure to name summer signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia in his starting line-up following injury.

Belgium international Lavia, who joined from Southampton in August in a £58million deal, is yet to make his debut for the club while ex-RB Leipzig forward Nkunku was made to wait until the final 20 minutes of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Newcastle for his bow following knee surgery.

He had previously been an unused substitute during last week’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United.

Pochettino confirmed Lavia could be included in the squad for the first time when Chelsea visit Wolves on Christmas Eve but said Nkunku – who scored in the penalty shoot-out victory against Eddie Howe’s side and drew a wave of excitement from around Stamford Bridge when he was introduced – is still some way from being fit to play from the start.

Neither player has featured in a league game this season and despite a lengthy injury list that could see as many as eight first-team players unavailable for the trip to Molineux, the manager said there are more factors for him to consider than simply fitness.

“All players after a big period out, they are desperate to be involved,” he said. “They can be involved, but at which level? It’s easy to say ‘I want to play’ but we are competing, and it’s serious the competition.

“After six months, like Nkunku and like Lavia, they need to understand that to be involved they need to train really, really hard every day. They need to make an impact every time they go on the pitch. It’s not like we are playing pre-season games.

“The player needs to understand that it’s not a charity thing, we’re not playing for a joke. We need to win. Sometimes it’s difficult for people to understand the environment of the players.

“People are disappointed because Nkunku didn’t play against Sheffield United. I am disappointed to have a player that I wish would be an important player for us but cannot help the team.

“If he didn’t play, it’s not because we didn’t believe in him or Lavia, it’s because there are players that have been fit and training for six months who are more ready to make an impact than these guys.

“It’s about the moment, today. Who is ready to compete and provide the things we expect?

“It annoys me sometimes. People around the player complain. Come on. The club is disappointed that it’s invested in (players) to perform and to score goals. To get the right balance in this business is important.”

Pochettino confirmed Reece James will be out for “several weeks”, likely stretching to months, after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury this week, while Enzo Fernandez will be assessed ahead of Wolves after being withdrawn through illness on Tuesday.

Christopher Nkunku
Christopher Nkunku was an unused substitute against Sheffield United (John Walton/PA)

The manager gave his backing to Chelsea’s statement on Thursday that the club does not intend to sign up to a revived incarnation of the proposed European Super League, after UEFA’s threat to sanction clubs who took part was ruled unlawful.

“My thoughts are the same as the club statement,” he said. “I support the decision of the club. Fully committed with the club and Chelsea.

“I was listening yesterday and today to the radio in Spain for the explanation. It’s difficult to see how it’s going to happen.”