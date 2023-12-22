Ben Whitfield at the double as Barrow brush aside Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Whitfield at the double as Barrow brush aside Crewe

By Press Association
Ben Whitfield scored twice for Barrow (David Davies/PA).
Barrow extended their record winning run to seven games as Ben Whitfield’s brace helped earn them a 3-1 victory at rivals Crewe.

Whitfield opened the scoring in the 28th minute and his second, which restored Barrow’s two-goal advantage late on, was the striker’s seventh goal of the campaign.

Ged Garner had doubled the visitors’ lead with a penalty just after the break, only for Elliott Nevitt to hit back for Crewe.

When David Worrall lofted a high ball into the box, Whitfield offered a deft touch, turning and clipping the ball past rookie goalkeeper Tom Booth, who had been drafted into Crewe’s starting XI in place of on-loan Liverpool keeper Harvey Davies.

At the other end, Barrow keeper Paul Farman used his feet to keep out Aaron Rowe’s inswinging corner at the near post.

Garner sent a header from Elliot Newby’s cross a yard wide of the far post.

Peter Wild’s side started the second half on the front foot and Booth turned away Kian Spence’s 20-yard effort.

And the home side were stretched again when Newby sent in a cross from the left, with Crewe skipper Mickey Demetriou adjudged to have held former Alex man George Ray as he attempted to apply a headed finish at the far post.

Garner stepped up and drove the resulting penalty into the bottom corner off a post.

Crewe halved the deficit soon after, with Nevitt rising highest to thump a header home from Rio Adebisi’s corner.

Substitute Robbie Gotts went close with a far-post volley and he set up Whitfield to restore Barrow two-goal advantage, with the striker’s powerful header leaving Booth helpless as it dropped into the bottom corner in the 76th minute.