Gassan Ahadme and Elias Kachunga fire Cambridge to win over struggling Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gassan Ahadme and Elias Kachunga fire Cambridge to win over struggling Exeter

By Press Association
Gassan Ahadme put Cambridge ahead (Simon Marper/PA)
Gassan Ahadme put Cambridge ahead (Simon Marper/PA)

Cambridge beat Exeter 2-0 to continue their strong start to life under Neil Harris.

Gassan Ahadme opened the scoring with a 17th-minute penalty before Elias Kachunga wrapped up the points late on as Cambridge extended their unbeaten run to four games – three of which have come since Harris took the reins.

The U’s threatened early on when Danny Andrew’s cross-field ball found Sullay Kaikai, who cut inside and shot narrowly wide from outside the box.

They did not have to wait too much longer take the lead though, with George Thomas’ shot from the edge of the area being handled by Alex Hartridge, allowing Ahadme the chance to score from the penalty spot for a third consecutive game.

Kaikai fizzed another effort just off target from distance as Cambridge dominated the first half, before Exeter started posing a threat after the break.

In the 53rd minute Llmari Niskanen cut the ball back to Yanic Wildschut, whose shot was deflected wide with Jack Stevens beaten.

Stevens denied Sonny Cox as he ran onto Tom Carroll’s pass before Cambridge made the game safe on the break six minutes from the end.

Jack Lankester was denied on the line by Pierce Sweeney but Kachunga was following up to score, ensuring a 13th straight league game without a win for Exeter.