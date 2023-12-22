Win is all that mattered – Matty Etherington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Win is all that mattered – Matty Etherington

By Press Association
Matty Etherington was relieved to get an overdue win on the board (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Matty Etherington was relieved to get an overdue win on the board (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Matty Etherington admits the win was all that mattered for his Colchester side as they beat Salford 2-1 to end a five-game losing streak.

Joe Taylor gave the Us a 42nd-minute lead with a scuffed shot from close range after Cameron McGeehan had helped on Mandela Egbo’s delivery into his path.

And Chay Cooper doubled Colchester’s advantage in the 89th minute when he latched onto fellow substitute John Akinde’s pass and slotted past Alex Cairns, after Salford had conceded possession inside their own half.

Conor McAleny gave Salford hope with a superb strike from the edge of the area in the first minute of stoppage time but Colchester held on for a vital victory.

Etherington said: “The main thing for us was the three points. The win was all that mattered and they managed to get that.

“That’s the pleasing aspect of the evening and that ultimately is all that mattered when we walked into the building.

“I’m emotionally drained right now because at 2-0, you think ‘that’s it done’ and then literally from kick-off, they go and get their goal and you’re back to square one again.

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions and I can’t explain it – until you live in it, you’ll never be able to feel it.

“I’m just so pleased for the players that we got the three points.

“We worked some good opportunities and being better in both boxes is probably a common theme over the last few weeks.

“We had chances and we can still do better but I keep saying it, the win is all that mattered.”

Salford were denied on several occasions by Colchester goalkeeper Owen Goodman, who made a crucial save from substitute Matt Smith deep into stoppage time.

Boss Neil Wood said: “The two goals we conceded were both dreadful goals to give away.

“There’s not really an excuse for them really; I’d love to find one but they were really poor goals and that’s the bottom line of it.

“It was a great strike (by McAleny) and he’s got the ability to do that. He had a chance in the first half too and I think we were the team on top for large periods of the first half.

“The thing with that is that you have to take your chances when they’re there and you have to capitalise on your momentum.

“It was disappointing to concede the first goal and it felt like it was their first real chance in the first half.

“We got momentum and were pushing for the equaliser but then we go and concede a really, really poor goal – there’s just no excuse for that goal.”