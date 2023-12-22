Notts County boss Luke Williams hails leaders Stockport after League Two defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Notts County boss Luke Williams hails leaders Stockport after League Two defeat

By Press Association
Luke Williams labelled Stockport the best League Two team that he has ever seen (Richard Sellers/PA)
Luke Williams labelled Stockport the best League Two team that he has ever seen (Richard Sellers/PA)

Notts County head coach Luke Williams labelled Stockport the best League Two team that he has ever seen after his side lost 2-1 at Edgeley Park.

Goals from front Kyle Wootton and Paddy Madden put the Hatters in control, but a late David McGoldrick strike set up a nervy finish.

Stockport remain six points clear at the top of the table.

Williams said: “They are the best League Two team I’ve ever seen because even when you’re playing, dominating and putting the pressure on them, they don’t crumble.

“When you watch them when they get a foothold in the game like we saw them last week and many times before this season, they can just crush a team.

“In order to be a really top team, you have to be able to be consistent and you have to be able to play when you’re the second-best team on the pitch for a moment, and to weather the storm, not crumble and come back and be the best team on the pitch.

“Or you can take the scruff of the game by the scruff of the neck and run away with it. They can do everything like that.

“I think when a team win 12 league games back-to-back, it’s hard to imagine that they’re not an incredible team.”

After earning promotion from the National League last season – just as Stockport did in 2021/22 – Williams believes that his side can learn a lot from Friday night’s opponents.

He said: “There’s a lot of comparisons but we have to make our own path. They’re incredible at what they’ve done.

“Each coach and club is different but there will be things we can learn from them for sure and we can use them as an inspiration.”

Dave Challinor has been at the helm throughout and after guiding Stockport to the play-off final last term, he is hoping to go one better this time around.

After playing everyone in the league once up until this point, Challinor has made his mind up about which team are the strongest Stockport have faced so far.

The Hatters boss said: “It’s really nice of Luke to say that and I’d then flip it the other way.

“I think they’re the best team that we’ll play this season and I would love to play against their team with our full-strength team and their full-strength team. It would be a fantastic game.

“We’re efficient as a League Two team, we have different ways of doing things. We showed a different string to our bow. In the second half, we’ve had to accept that with us being aggressive, we were being played through.

“We had to play a different way to try and get a result and massive credit to the players for doing that.”

Despite being top at Christmas, Challinor has to ensure his side do not get carried away.

He added: “We won’t get complacent. For us tonight, that’s a brilliant three points and a brilliant learning experience in terms of where we are currently and where we aspire to be.

“I think we can improve, but we won 12 games on the bounce and from that point onwards we won one, drew two and lost one and it was the end of the world.

“Since that we’ve won two so we know how football works. We have a group that know where we’re at.”