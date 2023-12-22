Graham Alexander says in-form Bradford full of confidence after comeback win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Alexander says in-form Bradford full of confidence after comeback win

By Press Association
Graham Alexander saw his Bradford side claim victory at Doncaster (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Graham Alexander saw his Bradford side claim victory at Doncaster (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Graham Alexander believes the full force of Bradford’s brimming confidence carried them through to a fourth straight league triumph after battling back to beat Doncaster.

The Bantams shook off the blow of falling behind to Joe Ironside’s early strike to coast to a 3-1 win at the Eco-Power Stadium, with Andy Cook scoring twice and Tyler Smith also finding the net.

And Alexander was delighted with the manner in which City, who have now won six games in all competitions, were unfazed by conceding.

“It was a difficult game – a derby game – and I was intrigued to see how we responded to conceding the first goal early on because we’ve been on a good run of starting games really well,” he said.

“I knew, at some point, we’d get a test like that and it happened tonight.

“But, after their goal, nothing changed in our approach to the game. No heads went down and we just got back at it again and put Doncaster under pressure.

“We had two great chances before our equalisers and I’m delighted to win 3-1. There will be many different challenges and obstacles along the way this season and that was one.

“The players are in a really confident mood and it’s great to see.”

Bradford were backed by a travelling support numbering almost 3,000 on the night.

“We went a goal down and the crowd got even louder. It makes you feel the hairs on the back of your neck and I’m delighted that the players rewarded that noise with three points,” Alexander said.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann has ordered his players to take a long hard look at themselves over Christmas to find a way out of their current mini-slump.

Rovers followed up the 5-0 defeat to Morecambe with the 3-1 reverse to Bradford with McCann bitterly disappointed with both performances.

He said: “We said to the players after the game that they need to have a look at themselves because what they’re showing at the minute is nowhere near.

“All of us together need to take responsibility. I’ve never shirked that as a manager. I’ll always do that because I’m the one that picks the team.

“But when you’ve got a plan that’s working and experienced players going away from that. The first goal just gives Bradford the initiative and it’s disappointing.

“The last two games have been really disappointing because it’s felt like we’ve gone backwards in those two games. There’s no point in saying anything different because the fans can see it.

“You saw at the end – there were probably 100 people left in the stadium. I said to Joe Ironside as we walked around ‘look at this’. This is what we’re producing at the minute and the fans are just disappearing because we’re not giving them anywhere near enough.”