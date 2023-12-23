Mansfield keep up promotion chase as Sutton woes continue

Mansfield maintained the pressure at the top of League Two with a 2-0 victory over managerless Sutton.

Basement boys Sutton sacked boss Matt Gray following the worst defeat in club’s history, 8-0 to Stockport, last weekend and goals from veterans Stephen Quinn and Lucas Akins did the damage as Jason Goodliffe suffered defeat in his first game in interim charge.

Quinn opened the scoring in the 24th minute as he met Callum Johnson’s cross with a diving header at the back post.

Davis Keillor-Dunn came close to making it two mere minutes later when his 20-yard strike clipped the top of the crossbar.

On the stroke of half-time, Harry Smith saw his close-range header tipped over the bar by Christy Pym.

After the break, Keillor-Dunn had a well-struck free-kick punched away by Dean Bouzanis.

But there was nothing he could do with 15 minutes left as Akins thumped home the second to ensure Mansfield secured a first ever win at Gander Green Lane.

Joe Kizzi saw a late header saved by Pym as the hosts remained rooted to the foot of League Two.