Colby Bishop spares Portsmouth blushes in draw with lowly Fleetwood

Colby Bishop’s 12th goal of the season could not prevent Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth from dropping two points at home in a 1-1 draw with lowly Fleetwood.

There was very little for the fans to cheer about in the opening 45 minutes, but it was in stoppage time that Pompey took the lead with a penalty.

Pompey were lethargic from the start, with very little imagination against a defensively minded Fleetwood.

Half chances from Abu Kamara, who hit a post in the 40th minute, were the best they could produce.

Then a handball in the box gave Bishop the chance to increase his goal tally, which he did comfortably.

Fleetwood came out with more urgency and unexpectedly equalised in the 61st minute.

A corner caused a scramble in Pompey’s six-yard box and Josh Earl stabbed the ball home.

Chance after chance went begging for Pompey, but they just could not find the winner.