Stoke begin life under Steven Schumacher with goalless draw against Millwall

Steven Schumacher’s time in charge of Stoke began with a point as they were held at home to a goalless draw by Millwall.

The 39-year-old had ended a four-year association with Plymouth to make the move to the Potters on Tuesday.

And his opening match was promising albeit also frustrating as Stoke failed to make their dominance count.

Stoke are now winless in nine games dating back to October, with only one goal scored at home in their last five outings.

Meanwhile, Millwall’s dismal run under new manager Joe Edwards continued as they fell to a sixth straight game without victory.

After penning a three-and-a-half year contract in the Potteries, the incoming Schumacher was given a rapturous reception by the locals.

Stoke, who had secured only nine victories in 30 home league games under the outgoing Alex Neil, have tasked their new boss with improving that record.

Despite a slow start to proceedings, the hosts gradually grew into the fixture against Millwall as they grew in confidence.

The first effort was produced by Ki-Jana Hoever, who fired over the target following intricate play.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, Stoke had their first shot on target with Ryan Mmaee threatening an opener.

The forward advanced with purpose and his powerful strike forced a smart save from former Potter Matija Sarkic, who spent last season on loan at the club.

Millwall had scored only three first-half goals in Edwards’ first six games in charge and the visitors continued to struggle in front of goal.

Jake Cooper’s weak header in stoppage time proved to be the Lions’ solitary effort on goal in a tame opening period.

Schumacher’s half-time instructions prompted a response from his new side as Stoke took control of the match after the restart.

The attack-minded Hoever again found himself in a promising position early in the second period, but his drilled strike was saved by Sarkic.

With Millwall entrenched in their own box, the home outfit continued to pile on the pressure and a deflected Andre Vidigal strike nearly trickled in.

The lively Mmaee had the best chance to break the deadlock when he found a yard of space, but a heroic Wes Harding block ensured the scores remained level.

Despite their second-half authority, Stoke’s efforts ultimately proved to be in vain as Schumacher failed to mark his arrival with victory.

Millwall nearly struck an unlikely winner as they registered their first shot on target with the last kick of the game, but Aidomo Emakhu was thwarted by Jack Bonham.

The Lions’ woes continue, with Edwards’ only win coming in his first game in charge back on November 11.