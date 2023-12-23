Ebbsfleet goalkeeper scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny York victory

Goalkeeper Mark Cousins scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to salvage a point for Ebbsfleet United at York in the National League.

The home side took the lead with just six minutes on the clock when Ebbsfleet failed to clear and the loose ball found Lenell John-Lewis who fired past Cousins.

Toby Edser came close to an equaliser for the visitors midway through the opening period, but his powerful shot went wide.

York looked to have done enough to claim their first win in a month and pull clear of the relegation zone, only for Cousins to score with a header from a corner deep into added time.

The point left Ebbsfleet in the relegation places, one point adrift of York who are 19th.