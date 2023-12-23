Watford score two late goals to earn victory at Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Watford score two late goals to earn victory at Blackburn

By Press Association
Watford’s Rhys Healey (second left) celebrates the winning goal (Tim Markland/PA)
Watford’s Rhys Healey (second left) celebrates the winning goal (Tim Markland/PA)

Watford produced a dramatic late comeback to overcome Blackburn 2-1 and move to within two points of the Sky Bet CHampionship play-offs.

Valerien Ismael’s men were second best for much of this encounter against an energetic Rovers side, who led thanks to Adam Wharton’s first goal of the campaign in the third minute.

The Hornets looked dangerous going forward without creating much aside from Vakoun Bayo’s well-saved shot in the 50th minute and would have been further behind but for Ben Hamer’s second-half heroics that saw him make four important stops.

Watford’s bench ultimately made the difference as Yaser Asprilla’s shot was parried into the path of Mileta Rajovic to equalise in the 83rd minute and, four minutes later, Rhys Healey’s second of the season secured the points for Watford, who have won four of their last six.

Rovers were quick into their stride and scored in the third minute when Hayden Carter’s reverse pass found Wharton on the right before the teenager drilled a shot past Hamer from a tight angle.

The Hornets continued to look vulnerable and Lewis Travis’ backheel found Arnor Sigurdsson, whose low drive was smothered by Hamer.

Rovers almost made an even faster start to the second half when Andrew Moran’s inch-perfect ball over the top found Jake Garrett but he sliced wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

They were grateful to a Leopold Wahlstedt moments later when Ryan Andrews played in Bayo but his powerful low shot was brilliantly repelled by the strong hand of the Sweden keeper.

Hamer kept Watford in the game on the hour, producing a superb diving stop to parry Garrett’s 20-yard free-kick behind.

The hosts went close again just after through Wharton, whose shot was saved by Hamer before Carter lashed wide with the goal at his mercy and Watford’s goalkeeper then parried a stinging Moran shot away as the Hornets hung on.

Hamer’s best stop came in the 66th minute when a Moran corner ricocheted off a Watford player and was on the way in but for an outstanding reflex save.

Those saves proved vital as Watford drew level with seven minutes remaining when Asprilla charged forward and unleashed a low left-foot effort that Wahlstedt could only parry and Rajovic reacted quickest to slam home the rebound from close range for his eighth goal this season.

Watford completed an improbable turnaround four minutes later when Wahlstedt punched a corner as far as Edo Kayembe whose first-time effort was too hot for Rovers’ goalkeeper to handle and Healey was perfectly placed to tap home.