Home Sport

Akin Famewo’s own-goal nightmare hands Cardiff victory

By Press Association
Akin Famewo had an afternoon to forget (David Davies/PA)
Akin Famewo had an afternoon to forget (David Davies/PA)

Two Akin Famewo own goals in the second half gave Cardiff a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The home side had taken the lead through Anthony Musaba and had the lion’s share of chances but two unfortunate moments for Famewo ensured the away side claimed victory.

The win sees Cardiff climb to 10th in the Championship table whilst Wednesday remain in the relegation zone and six points from safety.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl made two changes to the team from the dramatic 2-1 win over QPR, with Liam Palmer and George Byers coming in.

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut made three switches to the side that lost 3-0 at Hull, with Joe Ralls, Callum Robinson and Josh Bowler joining the starting XI.

It was a first half of few clear-cut chances. Wednesday had the first opening as Marvin Johnson’s cross found Bailey Cadamarteri but team-mate Anthony Musaba got in the way of his effort.

The home side took the lead in the 28th minute with a brilliantly worked goal. Johnson found Musaba, who skilfully beat his man before crashing the ball past Jak Alnwick to give the Dutchman his third goal in four Championship games.

In the first chance of the second half, Will Vaulks whipped in a free-kick from the right but Cadamarteri’s volley was comfortably saved.

Callum Paterson then cut the ball back to Byers but the midfielder saw his effort blocked.

Skipper Barry Bannan drove through the middle of the park and played in Johnson but Alnwick got down well to deny him.

Wednesday would come to regret not making their dominance count as Cardiff got an equaliser out of nowhere in the 74th minute. Karlan Grant’s driven ball across the box took a wicked deflection off Famewo and crept into the bottom corner to level proceedings.

The Owls looked to regain the advantage as Bannan played through Cadamarteri but Alnwick was there once more to thwart the striker.

Incredibly, Cardiff turned the game around and went ahead in the 88th minute. Cameron Dawson spilled a tame effort and lightning struck twice for Famewo as whilst trying to clear the danger, he could only turn into his own net once more.

Wednesday had a couple of late penalty shouts but saw them turned down by referee Sam Barrott and the Bluebirds held on to claim all three points.