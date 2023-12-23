Gateshead stun Oldham with second-half comeback By Press Association December 23 2023, 5.30pm Share Gateshead stun Oldham with second-half comeback Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6306986/gateshead-stun-oldham-with-second-half-comeback/ Copy Link Oldham were defeated at Boundary Park (Mike Egerton/PA) Fifth-placed Gateshead came from behind to take all three points in a 2-1 National League victory over Oldham at Boundary Park. James Norwood rifled Oldham ahead on the half-hour mark, giving keeper Archie Mair little chance with his strike. Gateshead were thrown a lifeline when Stephen Wearne was on target in the 50th minute. And the comeback was completed when Louis Storey stabbed home a follow-up 10 minutes later.