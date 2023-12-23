Halifax held at home by Rochdale

Halifax and Rochdale fought out a 2-2 draw in their National League clash at the Shay.

Rochdale took the lead when Ian Henderson smashed the ball home from close range following an assist from Tyrone Sinclair.

Halifax hit-back with two goals in four minutes to leave the visitors reeling when Aaron Cosgrave steered in a pinpoint cross before Jamie Stott was on target from the penalty spot.

But Rochdale had the final say through a superb effort from Jimmy Keohane, who showed skill and determination to equalise in the 68th minute.