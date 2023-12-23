Morgan Whittaker bags late point in Plymouth’s six-goal thriller with Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morgan Whittaker bags late point in Plymouth’s six-goal thriller with Birmingham

By Press Association
Morgan Whittaker rescued a late point for Plymouth (Steven Paston/PA)
Plymouth top scorer Morgan Whittaker hit a brilliant 86th-minute equaliser as managerless Argyle recovered from going 3-1 down to claim a 3-3 Championship draw with Wayne Rooney’s 10-man Birmingham at Home Park.

Playmaker Whittaker took his season’s tally to 10 with another long-range strike from outside the box, out of the reach of diving goalkeeper John Ruddy’s fingertips and down the inside of the side netting.

Birmingham were forced into an early change when scorer Jay Stansfield collided with Lee Buchanan on the halfway line, resulting in a 10th-minute introduction of substitute Emmanuel Longelo.

Within five minutes, City surged ahead when player of the match Juninho Bacuna’s corner from the left was glanced home at near post by Stansfield.

After 25 minutes, Finn Azaz teed up fellow attacking playmaker Whittaker and his first-time left-footed curler from edge of box sped just past the post.

Bacuna’s corner from right after 33 minutes was side-footed wide of Conor Hazard’s left post from central defender Marc Roberts, unmarked on the penalty spot.

Azaz’s 35th-minute pass into striker Ben Waine saw his shot deflected by a superb sliding tackle from Dion Sanderson.

Two minutes late, Bacuna’s pacy cross from right, was met by Stansfield at the near post and flashed past the far post.

Birmingham doubled their lead after 39 minutes with Bacuna again creator. His cross from the right byeline was volleyed in first time off the underside of the crossbar by Jordan James.

The away side were made to rue that missed opportunity when skipper Joe Edwards scored five minutes later, with Argyle ending the first half in ascendancy.

Edwards pounced on a slip by visiting captain Sanderson on edge of the box and scuffed the ball home past goalkeeper Ruddy in the 43rd minute.

With an early injury to Buchanan, there were eight minutes of first-half stoppage-time added, in which Ruddy made a brilliant reaction save to somehow keep out central defender Julio Pleguezuelo’s bullet-like goalbound header.

Birmingham were reduced to 10 players in 48th minute when Krystian Bielik was sent off for a foul on Argyle central midfielder Jordan Houghton just inside the City half.

That galvanised Rooney’s team and they surged further ahead when Stansfield broke down the right.

Stansfield cut back his cross to Bacuna who let fly from just inside the box, giving home goalkeeper Conor Hazard little chance after 62 minutes with a brilliant strike on the run.

Six minutes later, Argyle pulled a goal back when substitute Mickel Miller’s sizzling cross from the left was turned in his own goal at the near post by defender Marc Roberts under pressure from Waine.

The Azaz-Whittaker combination worked a treat again with four minutes remaining as the spoils were shared.