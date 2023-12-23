Kidderminster rock bottom after Southend defeat By Press Association December 23 2023, 5.34pm Share Kidderminster rock bottom after Southend defeat Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6306992/kidderminster-rock-bottom-after-southend-defeat/ Copy Link Kidderminster were defeated 2-1 at Aggborough Stadium (Joe Giddens/PA) Kidderminster enter Christmas at the foot of the National League following a 2-1 defeat by Southend. Oli Coker netted from an early cross but the home side responded with a powerful finish by Ashley Hemmings. Southend regained the lead in first-half stoppage time when defender Nathan Ralph leapt high to nod home a corner. Kidderminster piled on the pressure in the closing moments and had the ball cleared off the line.