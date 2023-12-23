Managerless Burton salvage point at Charlton with last-gasp Ryan Sweeney goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Managerless Burton salvage point at Charlton with last-gasp Ryan Sweeney goal

By Press Association
Ryan Sweeney earned a point for Burton at Charlton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ryan Sweeney earned a point for Burton at Charlton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ryan Sweeney’s stoppage-time goal earned managerless Burton a 1-1 draw at Charlton as Albion ended a run of five successive League One defeats.

The Addicks dominated possession in the first 45 minutes without totally clicking in the final third, although they did have a goal from Lloyd Jones to show for their efforts.

Jones emphatically headed home a cross from centre-back partner Michael Hector in the 19th minute.

Scott Fraser also went close for the hosts with a whipped free-kick over the Burton wall but it cleared the bar while Charlton skipper George Dobson drove a shot wide from Alfie May’s pass before the interval.

The second half was similarly low key and it took the visitors until the 57th minute to produce a notable effort on goal, Ashley Maynard-Brewer easily dealing with Mustapha Carayol’s shot from the edge of the box.

And it looked as though Charlton would hold on for the points, only for Burton to grab an equaliser in added time.

Burton midfielder Joe Powell’s set-piece deliveries had caused problems all afternoon and his free-kick dropped for Sweeney inside the box and he calmly converted past Maynard-Brewer.

Charlton stretch their unbeaten league run to seven matches but five of those have been draws – impeding their play-off prospects.