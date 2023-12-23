Managerless Burton salvage point at Charlton with last-gasp Ryan Sweeney goal

Ryan Sweeney’s stoppage-time goal earned managerless Burton a 1-1 draw at Charlton as Albion ended a run of five successive League One defeats.

The Addicks dominated possession in the first 45 minutes without totally clicking in the final third, although they did have a goal from Lloyd Jones to show for their efforts.

Jones emphatically headed home a cross from centre-back partner Michael Hector in the 19th minute.

Scott Fraser also went close for the hosts with a whipped free-kick over the Burton wall but it cleared the bar while Charlton skipper George Dobson drove a shot wide from Alfie May’s pass before the interval.

The second half was similarly low key and it took the visitors until the 57th minute to produce a notable effort on goal, Ashley Maynard-Brewer easily dealing with Mustapha Carayol’s shot from the edge of the box.

And it looked as though Charlton would hold on for the points, only for Burton to grab an equaliser in added time.

Burton midfielder Joe Powell’s set-piece deliveries had caused problems all afternoon and his free-kick dropped for Sweeney inside the box and he calmly converted past Maynard-Brewer.

Charlton stretch their unbeaten league run to seven matches but five of those have been draws – impeding their play-off prospects.