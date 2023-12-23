Welch Watch – cheers from fans at the start followed by impressive display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welch Watch – cheers from fans at the start followed by impressive display

By Press Association
Rebecca Welch (right) became the first women to referee a Premier League match (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rebecca Welch made history by becoming the first female referee to officiate in the Premier League when she took charge of Burnley’s 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Welch, from Washington, Tyne and Wear,  had previously refereed an FA Cup fixture in 2022 and an EFL match in 2021 ahead of Saturday’s meeting.

Key decisions

Fulham v Burnley – Premier League – Craven Cottage
A timid start in west London offered little for Welch to act on before her decision to not award a Vitinho handball was met by frustration from the Fulham players.

Welch refused to let on-field reactions affect her judgement and she was happy to play advantages in favour of both sides, allowing the game to flow.

Calvin Bassey was awarded a yellow card after 25 minutes for striking Josh Brownhill. The Fulham defender refused to walk towards Welch when signalled by her on three occasions but eventually approached the referee and gained a caution.

Crowd reaction

Fulham v Burnley – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Welch’s name was welcomed by cheers when read out by the announcer ahead of kick off.

But the home supporters’ frustrations grew when her first few decisions went in favour of Burnley and they offered sarcastic cheers when their side were awarded a foul in midfield.

The debutante got every decision right up to that point but she was met with whistles and “don’t know what you are doing” chants after she waved off Harry Wilson’s appeals just inside the visitors’ half.

Overall performance

Fulham v Burnley – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Welch impressed in her opening game. The 40-year-old asserted her authority and did not let the occasion get the better of her in a tense match.

Welch’s willingness to play advantage was a major positive and something supporters should expect from her in the future.