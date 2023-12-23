Attitude was spot on in Mansfield’s win – Nigel Clough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Attitude was spot on in Mansfield’s win – Nigel Clough

By Press Association
Nigel Clough’s side earned a deserved win (Steven Paston/PA)
Nigel Clough’s side earned a deserved win (Steven Paston/PA)

Nigel Clough hailed Mansfield’s attitude after a dominant 2-0 victory at managerless Sutton.

The Stags maintained the pace at the top of League Two with a first ever win at Gander Green Lane after goals from veteran duo Stephen Quinn and Lucas Akins.

It compounded a terrible week for the Football League’s bottom club Sutton, who sacked manager Matt Gray after last weekend’s 8-0 mauling at leaders Stockport – the worst defeat in their history.

And Stags boss Clough said: “The attitude from the first minute to the last was absolutely spot on.

“They made it tricky for us in many ways. They lost their manager in the week after the 8-0 and they were formidable opponents.

“We scored two good goals, we should have had another one I thought. We were very relieved when that second one went in.

“It was difficult. The pitch wasn’t as good as it has been in previous seasons and there’s a wind blowing right down the middle of the pitch.

“The conditions were tricky. It wasn’t going to be a great game of football and we handled it well.

“It was a very tight angle for Stephen’s goal. I don’t think people appreciate how tight it was. It was a brilliant finish, an excellent finish and it’s great to have him back.

“It was another great finish from Lucas. Sometimes on your wrong foot you just have to put your head down and hit it as hard as you can and it’s gone in off the bar.”

Injury-stricken Sutton had their chances, with Harry Smith denied by a fine Christy Pym save on the stroke of half-time.

And interim boss Jason Goodliffe, Gray’s former assistant, said: “I thought we were very slow to start the game. I thought we were very nervous.

“It took us a while to get going. We went 1-0 down, the response was good after going behind and we got stronger as the first half went on.

“We created a very good chance with Harry Smith and it’s a very good save from the goalkeeper.

“The atmosphere was pretty flat around the ground and it needed something to spark it into life and that would have certainly done that. It’s the sort of thing that’s not quite going for us at the minute.

“We made a couple of changes at half-time and looked really positive for 10 or 15 minutes in that second half with a couple of good chances in that spell.

“Unfortunately that second goal going in took the wind out of our sails and we never really recovered from that.

“The effort was certainly there and I can’t fault the players, but it wasn’t to be for us.”