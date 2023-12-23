Valerien Ismael praises ‘ruthless’ Watford after late comeback at Blackburn

Valerien Ismael saluted Watford’s mentality after they came from behind to claim a dramatic late 2-1 win at Blackburn.

The Hornets trailed for much of the game after Adam Wharton’s first goal this season – struck from a tight angle – put Blackburn ahead in the third minute.

In an increasingly open game, both sides had chances but both goalkeepers excelled, making important second-half saves.

The visitors finished strongly and clinically, as substitutes Mileta Rajovic and Rhys Healey both pounced on rebounds in the final 10 minutes to turn the game on its head and send the 1,183 travelling fans into delirium.

It’s three successive victories on the road for seventh-placed Watford, who are in striking distance of the play-offs and Ismael praised his substitutes and his side’s “ruthless” second-half showing but warned against a repeat of the “complacent” first half.

He said: “I think that the first half, we were too complacent, I think that this is what we have to learn.

“I said at half-time, I was loud with the players. If we think that 80 per cent will be enough to win a game in the Championship, we make a big mistake and we will have a lot of regrets.

“I said two things are positive from the first half. The first thing is we are not playing our level and the second thing is it’s only 1-0 so now we have enough time and the bench to have an impact, so the second half we show another mentality and desire to make sure we do the right thing.

“It was a positive sign that it wasn’t our best game but we win those games now. Ruthless.

“It’s a good feeling that the boys again showed a big mentality. But the win is with a big warning to make sure we are always 100 per cent to get our rewards.

“When you know you have the strength, the physicality to go through the 90 minutes, and when you know you have the bench, it gives us the strength to stay calm.”

Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson was aggrieved that Arnor Sigurdsson had a goal disallowed midway through the second half after Harry Leonard was penalised for fouling Ben Hamer in the build-up, and said the result was “cruel”.

He said: “It’s a hard result to take of course. It’s unbelievable that we are standing here with nothing actually.

“I think we dominated the game for the first 70 minutes, played some excellent football.

“The only criticism which we can have is of course we didn’t kill of the game with the chances we had in both halves.

“And of course, probably the biggest moment of the game is where the goalie for the opponent dropped the ball and (the referee) disallowed the goal.

“That’s a big moment isn’t it? 2-0 up after 70 minutes, I think, then normally you win it. He dropped the ball. The keeper never had control over the ball.

“But disappointed to stand here without the win for sure. I think it was an excellent performance from our players.

“But football can be cruel. It can be extremely cruel.”