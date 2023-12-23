Ludwig Francillette and Paul McCallum fire Eastleigh to victory

Eastleigh gave their National League play-off hopes a boost with a 2-1 win over Dorking.

Ludwig Francillette opened the scoring for the Spitfires on the stroke of half-time when he headed home from Chris Maguire’s free-kick.

Paul McCallum doubled the home side’s lead after 58 minutes when he converted from Aidan Barlow’s cross.

Sebastian Bowerman pulled one back for Dorking with seven minutes left but it proved too little, too late for the visitors.