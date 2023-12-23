Darren Ferguson thrilled with Peterborough character in victory at Shrewsbury

Darren Ferguson was thrilled with his Peterborough side’s character after they won 2-1 at Shrewsbury to remain in touching distance of Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth.

Shrewsbury went ahead just before the hour mark after Jordan Shipley’s cross-cum-shot found the back of the net.

But after dominating for large parts, Peterborough found their cutting edge after going behind and were back on level terms within six minutes when Ricky-Jade Jones converted from close range.

They then went on to win it with just under 15 minutes remaining as Hector Kyprianou bundled the ball in from close range to grab a goal and assist.

Ferguson said: “It’s a big three points. Like I have said for a while now it’s just about getting the points on the board, and we have managed to dig one out, I suppose, today.

“The conditions are what they are, and at this time of year, you don’t expect much different, but I thought we handled it OK.

“We didn’t start the game well. We didn’t have enough tempo about our game, and then we managed to get control.

“These are the important ones (wins). I said to the players these are the ones you look back on and think that was a big three points.

“The reaction of the players was fantastic to go 1-0 down, great character David (Ajiboye) has come on and made a great impact and I was delighted with him.”

Shrews boss Matt Taylor said: “It hurts that one because it is the first time this season where we’ve gone in the lead and lost a game of football.

“It is tough to stand here now and take that, but when you contextualise everything and remove emotion, they are a really good team.

“We are obviously in a period where we have had two really difficult home games. I would have loved to have finished this calendar year and our last home game with a positive result.

“Whether that be a draw or win against a team that will obviously be there at the end of the season.

“The players have gone toe-to-toe with an opposition that will probably be in the play-offs this season.

“You can see the attacking threat they have but the goals we have conceded are nowhere near good enough.

“We work and talk about everything on the training pitch, and today, especially with the second goal to come from a set play.

“It’s something we spoke about as a group and highlighted as a group of staff so to concede that goal the way we did is nowhere near good enough.”