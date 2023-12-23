Mike Williamson delighted as ‘brave’ MK Dons see off Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Williamson delighted as ‘brave’ MK Dons see off Morecambe

By Press Association
Mike Williamson’s side won 3-1 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Mike Williamson’s side won 3-1 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

MK Dons manager Mike Williamson praised his side’s determination as they leapfrogged Morecambe in the League Two table with victory at the Mazuma Stadium.

Two goals from in-form striker Max Dean, either side of an excellent Joe Tomlinson strike, gave the Dons a 3-1 success after JJ McKiernan had levelled the scores early in the second half for the Shrimps.

Williamson said: “To come here and take three points is a thing in itself but it called upon a lot of areas of our game today.

“At times we showed how good we are in keeping the ball and at other times we had to show our determination.

“We lost control for a bit and it became a bit of a basketball game but the character of the boys came through and to keep going like we did got us the win.

“To come back like we did after they scored so early in the second half was fantastic. We showed some real bravery and I thought the boys were fantastic.”

Morecambe started the game well, with McKiernan sending a looping header inches wide and Jordan Slew seeing a shot superbly blocked by Cameron Norman.

But the visitors, who have been revitalised since Williamson took over from Graham Alexander, struck first as Dean ran on to Alex Gilbey’s defence-splitting through-ball before rounding Adam Smith and scoring.

Morecambe hit back with a McKiernan header from Adam Mayor’s left-wing cross five minutes into the second half and from there the home side looked the more threatening until Tomlinson scored with a well-struck effort from just outside the box that beat Smith to his left.

As the Shrimps pushed for a leveller they left gaps at the back and Dean scored his second six minutes into added time after a Morecambe clearance rebounded kindly into his path to give him the easiest of chances.

Morecambe manager Ged Brannan was unhappy with his side’s performance as they suffered their second home defeat of the season.

He said: “We knew exactly how they would play and we had a game plan but didn’t follow it. In the first half we didn’t press and we didn’t go with runners and they popped us all over the pitch.

“We had to have a really good chat at half-time and we got ourselves back in the game and were pressing really well but when they went ahead again against the run of play we dropped off them again, which was not like us and disappointing.”