Kieron Pollard to join England coaching team for T20 World Cup title defence

By Press Association
Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will join the England coaching staff for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June (Adam Davy/PA)
Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will join the England coaching team for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Pollard becomes part of the England set-up specifically as an assistant coach for the June tournament.

The 36-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago will provide expertise of Caribbean conditions with the competition being co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (left) savoured T20 World Cup glory in 2012 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Former Somerset all-rounder Pollard helped the West Indies win the T20 World Cup in 2012 and has played a record 600-plus matches in the format.

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will be held between June 4 and June 30 next year, with the final to be staged at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

England will defend the title they won for the second time in Australia 13 months ago in a tournament expanded from 16 to 20 teams.