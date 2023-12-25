Todd Cantwell backs Kieran Dowell to shine at Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Todd Cantwell backs Kieran Dowell to shine at Rangers

By Press Association
Rangers’ Todd Cantwell (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers’ Todd Cantwell (Steve Welsh/PA)

Todd Cantwell has no doubt Kieran Dowell will go on to show his qualities at Rangers.

Both players were team-mates at Norwich and after Cantwell joined the Light Blues last January, his fellow midfielder followed him north in the summer.

The 26-year-old, however, has struggled to make an impact, albeit injury has played a part in his absence.

Dowell made his first appearance since November 1 when he played his part in the 2-0 cinch Premiership win over St Johnstone at Ibrox and his early opener against Motherwell at Fir Park on Christmas Eve after keeping his place helped the Light Blues to a 2-0 win.

Cantwell, who scored the second goal which took Philippe Clement’s side two points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic with a game in hand, said: “I feel sorry for Kieran. He had a tough injury not long after he signed which is difficult because it changes what it looks like for him.

“He came in, looked good, scored a good goal and has been injured since.

“Fair play to him for his consistency in training.

“Every single day he has been consistent. He is a top footballer, there is no secret to that.

“I’ve had the joy of playing with him at Norwich and we were successful there. That’s the plan here too.”

The driving rain and wind at Fir Park made playing football difficult but Cantwell was just pleased to keep the winning run going, with Clement now unbeaten in 16 games since taking over as Gers boss in October.

He said: “It was tough, about as windy a game as I’ve played in to be honest.

“It was quite hard to get out of our half in the second half.

“But we came to win and it’s not always going to be as pretty as you might like.

“It affects the game massively when it’s like that.

“It’s a challenge for some people to be standing at that corner where it was windiest, let alone playing football.

“But, listen, we went there to win the game and got two early goals which I think really helped us because we didn’t have to chase the game at that point.

“We had to show a bit of resilience and, yeah, get the win.

“It wouldn’t have been, I don’t think, a particularly enjoyable game to watch.

“But sometimes the best teams have to find a way to win in all sorts of conditions.

“Things are not always going to go your way and today we made sure that we got the win and kept the clean sheet again.”