Home Sport

Millwall defeat QPR to register first home league win in three months

By Press Association
Tom Bradshaw set Millwall on their way to victory over QPR (Ben Whitley/PA)
Tom Bradshaw set Millwall on their way to victory over QPR (Ben Whitley/PA)

Tom Bradshaw and Murray Wallace scored as Millwall beat QPR 2-0 to end a three-month wait for a home Championship win.

Bradshaw put the Lions in front with their only shot on target in the first half before Wallace made sure of all three points in second-half stoppage time.

Millwall applied pressure in the opening stages at The Den, with George Honeyman’s first-time side-footed volley dropping wide of the post, and he also curled a free-kick over the crossbar after Jimmy Dunne pulled down Bradshaw on the edge of the box.

Rangers enjoyed 65 per cent of the possession in the first half but failed to turn that into challenging moments for home keeper Matija Sarkic.

Their best moment before the break came after Paul Smyth nicked the ball past Jake Cooper in the 27th minute but George Saville cut out the Rangers winger’s cross.

A toothless half from both sides ended in delight for the hosts, as they went in front in the third minute of additional time through Wales international Bradshaw.

Only Saville will know whether he was shooting or providing a cross to the far post for the striker to slide the ball into the net for his third goal of the campaign, and just Millwall’s 10th league goal in 12 matches on home turf.

Aidomo Emakhu tested Asmir Begovic in the 49th minute, the QPR keeper turning the near-post attempt around the post after Kenneth Paal was too easily brushed to the ground by the young Irishman.

Rangers were presented with a chance from Emakhu’s misplaced pass in the 62nd minute but Ilias Chair produced a tame, low right-footed shot which was easily held by Sarkic and then Reggie Cannon’s first-time shot from Paal’s cross flashed across the face of goal.

Millwall substitute Zian Flemming whipped a left-footed effort narrowly past Begovic’s left post as the hosts looked to kill the contest off.

The fourth official had only just held up the board to show an additional 10 minutes of stoppage time when Wallace made it 2-0, the Scottish defender converting from close range after Begovic failed to punch clear a Honeyman corner.

Kevin Nisbet was then put through by Flemming, only to find the side-netting as the hosts looked for a third goal.

But Millwall had done more than enough for a first victory at The Den since September 20, ending a seven-match winless run in the league. For QPR it was a third straight loss and they remained in the relegation zone.