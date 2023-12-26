Cohen Bramall’s fortuitous strike enough for Rotherham to sink Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cohen Bramall’s fortuitous strike enough for Rotherham to sink Middlesbrough

By Press Association
Cohen Bramall scored the only goal of the game (Nigel French/PA)
Middlesbrough were made to pay for missing a host of chances as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Rotherham.

The visitors squandered numerous opportunities and hit the woodwork twice in a frustrating afternoon in front of goal.

Rotherham took full advantage, with Cohen Bramall netting the second-half winner to end the Millers’ 11-game winless run.

Middlesbrough had won back-to-back games coming into this one and started full of confidence.

Isaiah Jones had the first effort on target but his effort from the edge of the box was easily gathered by goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Rotherham’s Swedish international stopper was forced into a much more challenging save through Sam Greenwood’s powerful drive which he tipped over for a corner.

Middlesbrough were building their attacks patiently and another chance fell the way of Greenwood and this time the Leeds loanee rattled the crossbar from the edge of the box.

The Millers’ first real chance came when central defender Sean Morrison put in a low cross which Sam Nombe tried to turn goalwards.

Middlesbrough sprung a threatening looking counter-attack through Sam Silvera and he found Jones but again his effort was tame.

Rotherham started the second half with much more urgency but Boro carved out the best opening chance when Silvera was sent down the left by Jonny Howson. His shot across goal drifted wide.

The visiting crowd were calling for a penalty when Alex Bangura went down in the box from a tackle by Hakeem Odoffin but it was waved away by referee Andrew Kitchen.

A huge chance fell the way of Greenwood but his side-footed shot was blocked by Seb Revan.

The Millers then took the lead in fortuitous circumstances after 72 minutes with Bramall’s misplaced cross deceiving Tom Glover and flying into the top corner.

Middlesbrough pushed players forward in an attempt to level and Anfernee Dijksteel’s effort had to be charged down by Odoffin.

Boro substitute Riley McGree then saw his low effort turned onto a post by Johansson and the ball rolled away to safety.

Another replacement, Josh Coburn, had a shooting chance but again Odoffin got in the way to block.

Two former Millers almost combined to net for Boro late on with Matt Crooks heading Dan Barlaser’s corner just off target.