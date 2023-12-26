Substitutes snatch a point for Stockport in entertaining Barrow clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Substitutes snatch a point for Stockport in entertaining Barrow clash

By Press Association
Akil Wright equalised for Stockport (Martin Rickett/PA)
Akil Wright equalised for Stockport (Martin Rickett/PA)

Substitutes Nick Powell and Akil Wright rescued a point for Stockport as the Sky Bet League Two leaders secured a pulsating 2-2 draw at fellow high-flyers Barrow.

Dave Challinor’s side trailed 2-0 after 24 minutes as goals from former Edgeley Park favourite Ben Whitfield and Kian Spence put the Cumbrians on their way to what would have been an eighth successive victory.

Whitfield turned in Spence’s shot for his eighth goal of the season and then crossed for his team-mate to double Barrow’s advantage.

The Bluebirds’ biggest crowd since 1969 – 5866 – were in dreamland.

But Challinor’s brave double substitution three minutes from half-time turned the contest back in County’s favour.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Powell drilled a low shot beyond Paul Farman for his second goal of the season.

Challinor then brought on two more subs after the break, with ex-Barrow defender Wright heading in Odin Bailey’s cross for the leveller.

Stockport looked capable of ending Barrow’s unbeaten home record but it was Pete Wild’s side who went closest to taking all three points.

George Ray had a goal disallowed for a foul, while Emile Acquah was denied by a brilliant late Ben Hinchliffe save.