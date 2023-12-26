Solihull Moors see off leaders Chesterfield

Mark Beck and Callum Maycock struck early goals as Solihull Moors boosted their promotion push with a 2-0 victory over Vanarama National League leaders Chesterfield.

Forward Beck seized on a poor back pass to tap the fourth-placed hosts ahead in the 10th minute at Damson Park.

Midfielder Maycock swiftly doubled the Moors’ advantage by calmly tucking home following a flick from Beck with 14 minutes gone.

A miserable afternoon for the Spireites, who suffered only a third league defeat of the campaign after Michael Jacobs hit the woodwork late on, was compounded by a straight red card for captain Jamie Grimes in added time.