Sport

James McClean strike gives Wrexham victory at Swindon

By Press Association
James McClean hit the only goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
James McClean scored the only goal as 10-man Wrexham won at the County Ground for the first time since 1985 by beating Swindon 1-0.

McClean gave Wrexham an early lead as he capitalised on a loose ball on the edge of the box, got away from a defender and fired beyond Lewis Ward.

Ward had to be at his very best to keep the game in the balance after 59 minutes to keep out Sam Dalby’s bullet header that looked destined for the bottom corner before the Swindon goalkeeper got down to push the ball to safety.

James Jones got his marching after 75 minutes for a pair of yellow cards, the second coming after he brought down Tyrese Shade as he looked to burst into the area on the left.

Jake Young and Saidou Khan both had glorious chances to find a leveller for Swindon as they forced Wrexham back, but neither could find the target with their finishes from inside the penalty area.