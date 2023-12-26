Sean Jordan Adarkwa and Max Kretzschmar on target as Wealdstone beat Maidenhead

Sean Jordan Adarkwa continued his fine form by setting Wealdstone on course for a 2-0 Vanarama National League victory at fellow mid-table side Maidenhead.

Forward Adarkwa, who hit a hat-trick in Saturday’s 4-4 draw with Hartlepool, took his tally to six goals in five games by curling home a spectacular 12th-minute effort from the edge of the hosts’ 18-yard box.

Max Kretzschmar swiftly doubled the Stones’ lead, converting from the penalty spot with just 16 minutes on the clock.

Maidenhead were unable to fight back in the second half at York Road as the visitors comfortably held on to make it 10 points from their last four games.