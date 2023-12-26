James Norwood double sees Oldham beat Hartlepool

In-form James Norwood struck twice as Oldham came from behind to beat Hartlepool 3-1 in the Vanarama National League.

Latics top scorer Norwood sealed victory at Victoria Park by tapping home his seventh goal in six appearances – and 14th of the season – from Josh Stones’ cross in the 63rd minute.

The 33-year-old striker had earlier given the visitors a 17th-minute lead, collecting a pass from Wigan loanee Stones to finish beyond Pools goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Joe Grey marked his 100th Hartlepool appearance by slotting the hosts ahead in the fourth minute but the advantage was short-lived as Stones levelled five minutes later with a neat finish on the turn.