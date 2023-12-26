Curtis Nelson heads Derby to victory at Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Curtis Nelson heads Derby to victory at Wigan

By Press Association
Derby celebrate Curtis Nelson’s goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Curtis Nelson’s first-half header proved to be the only goal as Derby ran out worthy winners at Wigan in League One.

Young England goalkeeper Sam Tickle had already made a stunning save to deny James Collins when the Rams scored what proved to be the winner in the 19th minute.

Stephen Humphrys gave the ball away inside the Wigan box as he tried to clear his lines, and Tom Barkhuizen’s cross was nodded home by the unmarked Nelson.

Derby thought they had doubled their advantage shortly after when Craig Forsyth’s shot flew into the roof of the net, only for the official to award a free-kick for a foul on Baba Adeeko.

Tickle made another couple of saves either side of the break to deny Collins and Barkhuizen, who also fired into the side-netting.

Wigan’s only response was a volley from Humphrys that was met at point-blank range by Joe Wildsmith.

Not even a cameo off the bench from Callum McManaman could tip the balance back Wigan’s way, with the much-travelled forward firing into the side-netting from a tight angle.