Halifax prove too strong for National League promotion rivals Altrincham

Halifax claimed a 2-1 victory at Altrincham to move level with their hosts in the Vanarama National League.

A goal in either half proved enough for the visitors as Millenic Alli’s opener was added to by Jamie Cooke.

Alli struck nine minutes before the break with a finish from the edge of the box and the points were secured when Cooke hit a long-range effort, with Chris Conn-Clarke scoring a late consolation for the hosts.

The win takes Halifax level on 39 points with sixth-placed Altrincham, with only a superior goal difference keeping the home side ahead.