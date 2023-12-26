Reading twice fight back to claim point at promotion-chasing Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reading twice fight back to claim point at promotion-chasing Peterborough

By Press Association
Femi Azeez helped Reading salvage a draw (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Femi Azeez helped Reading salvage a draw (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Reading twice battled back from behind to boost their survival bid with a 2-2 draw at promotion-chasing Peterborough.

Femi Azeez was the star man for Ruben Selles’ strugglers as he laid on Sam Smith’s first equaliser and then struck the second himself late on.

League One top scorers Posh hit the front six minutes before half-time when Josh Knight claimed his first goal of the campaign by heading in a Joel Randall corner.

Posh had two big penalty appeals ignored by referee David Rock in the first half and then saw a second goal from Hector Kyprianou disallowed for offside just before the hour.

There was soon further dismay for the home side as Reading levelled when substitute Smith squeezed the ball in off the post after being picked out by Azeez’s 63rd-minute cutback.

Only the frame of the goal prevented the Royals from completing a rapid turnaround as Azeez thundered a long-range blast against a post moments later.

Posh regained the initiative as leading scorer Ephron Mason-Clark rifled a low shot past David Button after Harrison Burrows laid the ball perfectly into his path in the 69th minute.

But it was not enough to secure success as Reading refused to roll over – and they got their reward in the 85th minute when Azeez fired home on the half-volley after Harvey Knibbs steered a Clinton Mola cross to him.