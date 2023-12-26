Aldershot and Woking play out entertaining National League draw

Aldershot and Woking played out an entertaining Boxing Day draw in the Vanarama National League.

The two sides meet again in the reverse fixture on New Year’s Day with nothing separating them in this contest at the Electrical Services Stadium.

Both goalkeepers put on fine performances, with Jordi Van Stappershoef saving brilliantly from Woking striker Padraig Amond in the first half.

At the other end, Woking stopper Alexis Andre Jr’s late save to deny Lorent Tolaj meant that it was a day where goalkeepers were on top as the spoils were shared.