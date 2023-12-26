Walsall end hoodoo with victory over Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walsall end hoodoo with victory over Crewe

By Press Association
Freddie Drape opened the scoring (PA)
Freddie Drape opened the scoring (PA)

Walsall beat Crewe for the first time in a decade as the Alex’s 2-0 defeat extended the promotion chasers’ winless run to five games.

Headers from on-loan Lincoln striker Freddie Draper – his 10th goal this season – and Oisin McEntee gave the Saddlers their first win over Crewe in 11 meetings since 2013.

Mickey Demetriou’s lunging block prevented Walsall taking a 25th-minute lead as the Crewe defender flung himself in the way of Isaac Hutchinson’s point-blank strike from Jamille Matt’s knockdown.

A Hutchinson rocket from 20 yards crashed back off the bar but Walsall went ahead from the corner that soon followed as Draper nodded in Ryan Stirk’s 33rd-minute near-post delivery from close range.

Crewe perked up after the break and Ryan Cooney’s sweetly-struck volley forced a fine low stop from Saddlers keeper Jackson Smith before Courtney Baker-Richardson headed a Demetriou cross wide.

Alex keeper Tom Booth saved well from a Hutchinson shot but Walsall sealed the points from the resulting corner after 61 minutes as McEntee glanced home another near-post Stirk corner.