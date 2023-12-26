Walsall end hoodoo with victory over Crewe By Press Association December 26 2023, 5.34pm Share Walsall end hoodoo with victory over Crewe Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6308194/walsall-end-hoodoo-with-victory-over-crewe/ Copy Link Freddie Drape opened the scoring (PA) Walsall beat Crewe for the first time in a decade as the Alex’s 2-0 defeat extended the promotion chasers’ winless run to five games. Headers from on-loan Lincoln striker Freddie Draper – his 10th goal this season – and Oisin McEntee gave the Saddlers their first win over Crewe in 11 meetings since 2013. Mickey Demetriou’s lunging block prevented Walsall taking a 25th-minute lead as the Crewe defender flung himself in the way of Isaac Hutchinson’s point-blank strike from Jamille Matt’s knockdown. A Hutchinson rocket from 20 yards crashed back off the bar but Walsall went ahead from the corner that soon followed as Draper nodded in Ryan Stirk’s 33rd-minute near-post delivery from close range. Crewe perked up after the break and Ryan Cooney’s sweetly-struck volley forced a fine low stop from Saddlers keeper Jackson Smith before Courtney Baker-Richardson headed a Demetriou cross wide. Alex keeper Tom Booth saved well from a Hutchinson shot but Walsall sealed the points from the resulting corner after 61 minutes as McEntee glanced home another near-post Stirk corner.