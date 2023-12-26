Gateshead fight back for York draw thanks to late leveller

Gateshead kept themselves in the Vanarama National League play-off mix after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with York.

Marcus Dinanga sent an early chance over as the home side made a positive start, but it was York who broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute when captain Ryan Fallowfield drilled the ball in at the far post.

Gateshead were forced into a change just before the break when Joe Grayson went off injured and replaced by Mamadou Jobe.

Fallowfield saw a goal ruled out early in the second half for offside and full-back Kyran Lofthouse secured Gateshead a point with eight minutes left when he slotted in following a short corner.