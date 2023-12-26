Rochdale return to winning ways with victory against Fylde By Press Association December 26 2023, 5.44pm Share Rochdale return to winning ways with victory against Fylde Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6308203/rochdale-return-to-winning-ways-with-victory-against-fylde/ Copy Link Ian Henderson fired Rochdale ahead (Richard Sellers/PA) Rochdale moved within a point of the National League play-off places thanks to a 2-0 win which sent struggling Fylde bottom of the table. Ian Henderson put Dale on course for a first victory in four league matches by lifting the ball over visiting goalkeeper Theo Richardson just before the break. Rochdale keeper Louie Moulden produced fine saves to prevent a second-half equaliser, denying substitute Danny Ormerod and then Jon Ustabasi. Fylde captain Harry Davis also went close with a header before Dale substitute Kwaku Oduroh put the result beyond doubt with a breakaway goal five minutes into added time.