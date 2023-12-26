Nigel Adkins hails five-star Tranmere following victory at 10-man Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Adkins hails five-star Tranmere following victory at 10-man Salford

By Press Association
Nigel Adkins’ Tranmere eased to victory at Salford on Boxing Day (Tim Markland/PA)


Nigel Adkins claimed his Tranmere side were together and enjoying themselves after recording a 5-1 League Two victory away to 10-man Salford.

Harvey Saunders, Kieron Morris, Connor Jennings, Regan Hartley and Josh Hawkes were on target as Tranmere recorded their first away win of the season.

Matthew Lund scored Salford’s only goal which had little impact in the context of an otherwise one-sided performance, while the hosts lost Conor McAleny to a 72nd-minute red card.

Tranmere have lost one of their last eight in the league after losing four in a row prior to their current purple patch.

A delighted Adkins said: “When the team is together, everyone achieves more. Everyone is understanding their roles and responsibilities, stepping up, talking and organising each other.

“We enjoy being resilient, we enjoy grafting and working hard and we enjoy being physical. The lads were good with that and yes, we’ve got an away win. It’s been a long time coming and the fans were great.

“I thought we were outstanding, first half in particular. Our defensive shape, our resolve, our organisation to be aggressive while we go and press was great.”

“Harvey Saunders was a massive threat all the way through. I can’t speak highly enough of Connor Jennings.

“The way we pressed as a team in a compact shape, to press aggressively was great. Salford want to pass it and we nullified that in a big way. We were such a threat.

“We scored five but we could have scored seven or eight.”

The result leaves Salford winless in their last eight league games.

After defeat, under-fire Ammies head coach Neil Wood did not speak to the media – leaving such responsibilities to goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Cairns said: “We need to stick together now more than ever. It wasn’t good enough all over the pitch, we need to bounce back with a much better performance than that and people need to stick their chest out and start putting performances in.

“We’ve always been in games, but today we were down and out and that’s the first time I’ve seen that from this group.

“The leaders within that dressing room need to keep this group together and that’s the fundamentals of football.

“We have to expect better and demand better.

“We’ve been very unfortunate with injuries – and that’s not an excuse it’s just a fact. The results haven’t been there.”

Wood could well be on the brink of losing his job, but Cairns insisted that his attitude to turn things around would remain the same, no matter who was in charge.

He added: “I could have a horrible relationship with any manager, but I don’t care who is in charge.

“I just want to be better and none of us were good enough but there’s a good group of lads in there.”