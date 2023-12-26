Graham Alexander hails Bradford’s character as they hit back to take a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Graham Alexander hails Bradford’s character as they hit back to take a point

By Press Association
Graham Alexander praised Bradford’s character (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Graham Alexander praised Bradford’s character (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Graham Alexander was pleased with Bradford’s character as they fought back to salvage a 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

The Bantams, who had won their previous six games in all competitions, trailed 2-0 at half-time at Valley Parade.

But Clarke Oduor and Brad Halliday scored in the second half to rescue a point.

Boss Alexander said: “Over the course of a season you’re going to be challenged in many different ways and face many different hurdles.

“But you’ve got to have the belief in each other and as a team that there is the ability and quality to do whatever it takes to win a game of football.

“We showed that in the second half. There were some really professional performances and we didn’t give them anything.

“We had three or four really good chances – we took two of them and missed a couple we’d probably score on another day.

“We knew we weren’t going to win every week between now and the end of the season.

“It’s about taking whatever we can when it’s there on offer. I was okay with a point.”

Morecambe had gone ahead after three minutes when Adam Mayor’s free-kick was not cleared by the home defence allowing James Connolly to score.

JJ McKiernan increased their lead and former Bradford midfielder Yann Songo’o headed against the crossbar.

Bradford’s comeback began when substitute Oduor finished off Brad Halliday’s cross. Halliday then levelled before Andy Cook was denied a third by the woodwork.

“It was a brilliant finish from Brad,” added Alexander. “Ciaran Kelly put in a great ball and he’s really committed to getting into goalscoring positions and took it well.

“We can’t just rely on Andy Cook to score and we haven’t done that today.”

Morecambe manager Ged Brannan hid his disappointment to praise his side’s defensive efforts.

Brannan said: “It was a great game to watch from the sidelines. I really enjoyed it.

“We dominated the first half and could have gone in four or five up. I was absolutely delighted.

“I love the way we’re improving all the time and I’d say that was our best performance since I’ve been at the club.

“But we knew second half they were going to come back at us and we needed to defend.

“We conceded at a bad time in the game and then the crowd helped them get back in.

“Our lads were brilliant second half and dug in really well. We haven’t had that before with that many crosses coming in.

“You could see our lads tiring because they had worked ever so hard first half.

“You come away with a 2-2 draw at Bradford on Boxing Day and you’ll take that. But obviously we’re a bit disappointed from 2-0 up.”