Erol Bulut to meet Vincent Tan and agree transfer plans

By Press Association
Erol Bulut will meet Vincent Tan this week (Ben Whitley/PA)
Erol Bulut will meet Vincent Tan this week (Ben Whitley/PA)

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut is set to sit down with club owner Vincent Tan this week to thrash out a January transfer window policy in the wake of his side’s 2-2 home draw with Plymouth.

The Bluebirds went 2-1 up before Morgan Whittaker added his second goal of the game in the 66th minute, and his 12th of the season, to bring the visitors back on level terms.

“It is the first time I have met Vincent Tan in person. We will have a meeting about January and I hope for positive messages in terms of transfers and what we can do in January,” said Bulut.

“I don’t know what we can do, but I hope we can do something. We need some players, quality players that can push us on and keep the level high.

“We know what kind of players we need, although January is always difficult – nobody wants to give their best players away.”

Wales and Bournemouth striker Kiefer Moore is top of Bulut’s New Year wish list. Bulut plays attack minded football, but is not getting the return he needs from his forwards.

“We managed the first half better than the second half. We made small mistakes in the build-up, and the confidence was the same as in the first half,” he added.

“In the end, we could have won the game when Callum Robbo passed to Karlan Grant. It was a game that was 50-50 from both sides, with chances nearly the same.

“They pushed a lot in the second half and created a few chances. In the end, it is one-point and we have to live with that.”

For managerless Argyle, it was back-to-back draws with a trip to high-flying Southampton to come on Friday night.

Whittaker’s two goals earned them the point, but they gifted their hosts an own goal in the first half with a misdirected back pass from Matt Butcher.

“The players were devastated in the dressing room. We had more than enough chances to win the game and it was an opportunity missed,” said Argyle’s caretaker boss Neil Dewsnip.

“We had to work really hard for our two goals, so to gift them a goal Was unfortunate. Morgan is in a rich vein of form and scored twice.

“But Bali Mumba hit the crossbar late on and he knows he let himself and his team-mates down. He should have scored from there.

“We haven’t won yet since Stephen (Schumacher) left and I’m desperate to win. The players are galvanised and they have moved on from Stephen’s departure.

“He did a great job for Argyle and we wish him well at Stoke City. But the players are now waiting for a new manager.

“We’ve had more than 100 applications so far and the important thing is for us to get the appointment right, not to rush it.”